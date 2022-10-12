Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 02:37:00

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TWO NEW RELEASES ON OCTOBER 28 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 84' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL CLASSIC ROCK!'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series will be dropping two new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 and NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock, will both be released October 28 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for both releases below. 

NOW 84 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Sia, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits.

NOW Classic Rock features 17 major hits from back in the day including Rod Stewart's "Maggie May," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith and several other classic rock anthems.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84

  • Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI 
  • Sunroof - NIcky Youre & dazy 
  • Betty (Get Money) - Yung Gravy 
  • Vegas - Doja Cat 
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy 
  • First Class - Jack Harlow 
  • I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone (feat. Doja Cat) 
  • 10 Things I Hate About You - Leah Kate 
  • Unstoppable - Sia 
  • DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta 
  • Numb - Marshmello & Khalid 
  • Grand - Kane Brown 
  • Glimpse of Us - Joji 
  • Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen 
  • The Kind Of Love We Make - Luke Combs 
  • Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez 

    • NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT (sequenced):

         17. Butterflies - Abe Parker 
         18. Sinners - Ari Abdul feat. Thomas LaRosa
         19. Trapped in Paradise - Cat Stamp
         20. Lovely - Kelly & Kyle

    NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock

    1. Queen

    Another One Bites The Dust

    2. The Who

    Baba O'Riley

    3. Elton John

    Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

    4. Thin Lizzy

    The Boys Are Back in Town

    5. Aerosmith

    Walk This Way

    6. Free

    All Right Now

    7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive

    You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

    8. Alice Cooper

    School's Out

    9. T. Rex

    Bang A Gong (Get It On)

    10. Foreigner

    Feels Like The First Time

    11. Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Free Bird

    12. The Allman Brothers Band

    Ramblin' Man

    13. Elvin Bishop

    Fooled Around and Fell in Love

    14. Rod Stewart

    Maggie May

    15. Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley

    Paradise by the Dashboard Light

    16. Cheap Trick

    I Want You to Want Me (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN - April 1978)

    17. Electric Light Orchestra

    Don't Bring Me Down

    UMe (PRNewsFoto/Universal Music Enterprises)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-thats-what-i-call-music-presents-two-new-releases-on-october-28-now-thats-what-i-call-music-vol-84-and-now-thats-what-i-call-classic-rock-301646676.html

    SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

