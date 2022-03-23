|
23.03.2022 12:00:00
Now There's a Greater Incentive to Hold Your Stocks Longer in 2022
Holding onto stocks for a long period of time may not be your cup of tea, but it can be a saving grace on your tax return. With the new capital gains tax thresholds, the IRS has made it even more appealing to hold your stock investments for at least a year.If you're anxious to sell stocks within a short period of time, here's what you should know before pressing the sell button. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
