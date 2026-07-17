Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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17.07.2026 16:13:00

Now We Know Why Netflix Is Trying but Failing to Go on a Shopping Spree

As the world's largest premium streaming service, it seemed odd to see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) tied to so many potential content acquisitions over the past year. After Thursday afternoon's poorly received financial update, it's becoming clear that it is despair -- and not greed -- driving the push for non-organic growth.Friday morning saw at least one analyst downgrade and eight price target reductions, even a couple of hours before the market opened. Netflix's second quarter wasn't great. Its near-term guidance was worse.Let's reassess Netflix's public and, in some cases, heavily rumored M&A activity in light of the platform's slowing growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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