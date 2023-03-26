|
26.03.2023 13:09:00
Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks
I've been extremely thankful to own a wide variety of dividend stocks during last year's market volatility. Not only have these stocks provided my portfolio with much-needed stability as stock prices plummeted, but as the market recovers, many of these solid dividends stocks have increased their payouts -- growing my passive income.The outlook for a recession in 2023 was high prior to the recent banking crisis. But the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and its parent company, SVB Financial, has left the markets even more vulnerable to continued volatility.If you're looking for solid dividends stocks to count on this year, these Fool.com contributors will outline why you should consider investing in American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).Continue reading
