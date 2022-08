Now's the Time to Play Defense If You Have Retirement on the Horizon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many things in life follow a high-risk, high-reward system but few more so than stock investing. There are no guaranteed returns, and there's always a chance you could lose a lot of your investment over a short period of time . There are "safe" stocks that offer a greater degree of stability in the long run, but even then, historical performance does not guarantee future results.Investments like bonds and certificates of deposit (CDs) typically carry less risk, but as a result, their returns may not even be high enough to keep up with inflation, much less provide decent long-term growth. Conventional investment wisdom tells us that in our younger years, we should be comfortable taking on more risk (investing in stocks) to grow our wealth rather than playing it safe (holding bonds, CDs, or cash) and risk falling short of our savings goals for retirement.But this guidance only applies when you have time on your side to ride out market volatility. Unfortunately, that's just not the case when you're close to retirement. With so much uncertainty in the stock market and economy right now, if you have retirement on the horizon, here's why it's time to play defense.