NoxPlayer to Attend 2019 Tokyo Game Show and Announces 4th Anniversary Giveaway

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NoxPlayer announces that it will attend the 2019 Tokyo Game Show (TGS) from September 12 to 15 and that it would like to invite all gamers to visit. Moreover, for its 4th Anniversary, NoxPlayer will host a huge giveaway from August 12 to 15 on a global scale. Stay tuned to NoxPlayer's Facebook and other social platforms for further information.

NoxPlayer provides the widest range of compatibility to run 99.3% of all 2.7 million mobile games and trending applications. By March 2018, NoxPlayer users officially exceeded 150 million. Furthermore, in July 2019, NoxPlayer officially become a Facebook China Export Partner. NoxPlayer and Facebook will develop a deeper and more extensive partnership in the future.

As a technology-based product, NoxPlayer alway stays at the forefront of technical innovation. In April 2019, NoxPlayer became the first Android Emulator that carries OpenGL Plus—An advanced graphic rendering mode that allows hardcore games to run smoother. In the second half of 2019, NoxPlayer will release a beta version to fully support all 64-bit games. Apart from that, NoxPlayer will also allow users to run Android 9 on PC anytime soon. Users can switch to different Android versions with one simple click.

On August 12, 2015, the world first met NoxPlayer. It was the blowout time of Android emulators and NoxPlayer was one of them. Truth to be told, in the last four years, every single day was a battle. NoxPlayer team were challenged and doubted. They have made it through adversities and setbacks, but they were never defeated. All because they always bear one central tenet in mind for NoxPlayer—Less is more.

It means that NoxPlayer always provides the most primitive Android environment with the best possible performance for its users. It means that NoxPlayer does not dazzle users with impractical functions, but iterates based on users actual demands. It means that even for a completely green hand, NoxPlayer can be easily operated without any difficulty. That is how NoxPlayer has developed from ordinary to extraordinary.

Finally, NoxPlayer would like to show their deepest gratitude to all the noxers whether users are new to them or a "veteran". NoxPlayer will be honored to have users with them for another 4 years.

