NPC Newsmaker: Belarus Opposition Leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarus opposition leader, will give a Newsmaker news conference at the National Press Club at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 during a visit to Washington. The event will take place in person at the NPC and also will be live streamed on press.org.

Her visit to Washington comes amid continuing unrest in Belarus and attacks on the media following last year's presidential election that Tikhanovskaya claims to have won by an overwhelming majority of the popular vote against incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994. She has appealed to Western nations to recognize her as the winner of the election.

Belarus has been in the news spotlight since the election last August. Two months ago, Lukashenko ordered the interception of an international airliner in Belarusian airspace and arrested a dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who were on board, after the plane was forced to land in Minsk, the capital.

The Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday called on Belarusian authorities to cease raids on independent news outlets and press freedom groups and refrain from charging or imprisoning journalists over their work.

The one-hour Newsmaker will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Holeman Lounge. The event is open to credentialed media and Club members, but registration is required. Click here to register. The program will also stream live on the Club's website and YouTube Channel. Submit your questions in advance or during the live program via email to headliners@press.org with Belarus in the subject line.

Visitors to the National Press Club are required to show their vaccination card upon entry, or recent negative COVID test.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club, or wmccarren@press.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/npc-newsmaker-belarus-opposition-leader-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-301335853.html

SOURCE National Press Club