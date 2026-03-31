AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
01.04.2026 01:47:00
NPK International Insider Sale Was Locked In Months Ago — Here's What That Means
Mary Celeste Fruge, Vice President and General Counsel at NPK International (NYSE:NPKI), reported the exercise of 11,193 stock options and immediate open-market sale of the resulting common shares on March 6, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction reflects the exercise of stock options at $4.32 and immediate sale of resulting shares at a weighted average price of $13.34 per the Form 4; net proceeds approximately $100,942. Post-transaction holdings valued at March 6, 2026 market close ($13.56).* 1-year performance calculated using March 30, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!