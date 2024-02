Nr. 3/2024 - Managers' transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 23 February 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 3/2024

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 22 February 2024.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name: Frede Clausen Reason for the notification: Position/status: Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name: Cemat A/S LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78











Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares Price(s): DKK 273,300.00 Volume (s): 300,000 Aggregated information: Aggregated volume 300,000 Price DKK 273,300.00, equivalent to DKK 0.911 per share Date of the transaction: 22 February 2024 Place of the transaction: Outside trading venue, XOFF

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment