Nr. 3/2024 - Managers' transactions

Copenhagen, 23 February 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 3/2024

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 22 February 2024.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 273,300.00
Volume (s):300,000
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
300,000
  • Price
DKK 273,300.00, equivalent to DKK 0.911 per share
Date of the transaction:22 February 2024
Place of the transaction:Outside trading venue, XOFF
   

