WKN: A0BLR4 / ISIN: US6293775085

07.01.2026 14:31:01

NRG Energy Names Robert Gaudette CEO, Antonio Carrillo Chair As Lawrence Coben Steps Down

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Gaudette as Chief Executive Officer and Antonio Carrillo, Lead Independent Director, as Chair. Both appointments are with effect from the date of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 30.

The company noted that Lawrence Coben will step down as President today and will remain as Chair and CEO until April 30. He will serve as an advisor to the company for the remainder of 2026.

In connection with the appointment, the Board has named Gaudette President of NRG, with immediate effect, and plans to nominate him for election to the Board at the AGM.

Gaudette, who joined NRG in 2001 from a predecessor company, is currently the company's Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations.

Gaudette has served as Executive Vice President of NRG Business and Market Operations since 2022 and President of NRG Business and Market Operations since 2024. He served as Senior Vice President, Business Solutions from 2013 to 2022.

Prior to 2013, Gaudette held several executive positions at NRG.

