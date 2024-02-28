|
28.02.2024 14:13:02
NRG Energy Reports Annual Net Loss, Revenue Drops; Backs 2024 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), an energy provider, on Wednesday reported net loss for the full year as a result of unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on economic hedges due to large movements in natural gas and power prices.
For the 12 months, the company registered net loss of $256 million or $1.12 per share, compared with profit of $1.221 billion or $5.17 per share last year.
Pre-tax loss was at $213 million, compared with profit of $1.663 billion in 2022.
Operating income dropped to were $384 million from $2.018 billion in the previous year.
Excluding items, EBITDA surged to $3.282 billion from last year's $1.865 billion.
Revenue was $28.823 billion, down from $31.543 billion last year.
Looking ahead to the full year, the company has reaffirmed its net profit outlook of $750 million to $1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $3.300 billion to $3.550 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NRG Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NRG Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NRG Energy Inc.
|50,10
|-2,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.