NRG Energy To Sell 6 Natural Gas Generation Assets To LS Power For $4 Bln, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced an agreement to sell six natural gas generation assets to LS Power for a purchase price of $4 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet, support increased share repurchases and preserve flexibility to invest in growth opportunities with compelling returns.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to support NRG's 2027 pro forma capital allocation plan of $3 billion in share repurchases across 2026 and 2027, including an incremental $1 billion expected to begin before the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Upon closing of the deal, the company plans an additional $2 billion of debt reduction to maintain its current leverage profile, bringing total planned 2027 debt reduction to $3 billion.

Meanwhile, remaining proceeds will be reserved to fund either contracted growth investments or additional debt reduction.

The sale is set to close in the second quarter of 2027.

In pre-market hours, NRG was trading at $92.00, up 4.24 percent on the NYSE.