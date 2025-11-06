NRG Energy Turns Q3 Net Profit, Beats Estimates; Backs Annual Earnings Guidance In Line With View

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported a net profit for the third quarter, supported by a strong operational performance in Texas and a benefit from lower unrealized non-cash losses from mark-to-market economic hedges compared with the prior year period.

For the three-month period to September 30, the firm posted a net income of $135 million, compared with a net loss of $784 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share was $0.69 as against the prior year's net loss of $3.79 per share.

Excluding items, profit moved up to $537 million from the prior year's $434 million. Adjusted income per share rose to $2.75 from the previous year's $2.05 per share. On average, 7 analysts polled had projected the firm to earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit was $414 million, compared with a loss of $812 million a year ago. Revenue was $7.635 billion, higher than $7.223 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its profit guidance. The firm continues to project its net profit to be in the range of $1.080 billion to $1.200 billion.

NRG Energy still expects adjusted income of $1.470 billion to $1.590 billion, or $7.55 to $8.15 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post earnings of $7.77 per share for the year.

Excluding items, annual EBITDA is still anticipated to be in the range of $3.875 billion to $4.025 billion.