NRG Energy Aktie

NRG Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BLR4 / ISIN: US6293775085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 14:07:15

NRG Energy Turns Q3 Net Profit, Beats Estimates; Backs Annual Earnings Guidance In Line With View

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported a net profit for the third quarter, supported by a strong operational performance in Texas and a benefit from lower unrealized non-cash losses from mark-to-market economic hedges compared with the prior year period.

For the three-month period to September 30, the firm posted a net income of $135 million, compared with a net loss of $784 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share was $0.69 as against the prior year's net loss of $3.79 per share.

Excluding items, profit moved up to $537 million from the prior year's $434 million. Adjusted income per share rose to $2.75 from the previous year's $2.05 per share. On average, 7 analysts polled had projected the firm to earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit was $414 million, compared with a loss of $812 million a year ago. Revenue was $7.635 billion, higher than $7.223 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its profit guidance. The firm continues to project its net profit to be in the range of $1.080 billion to $1.200 billion.

NRG Energy still expects adjusted income of $1.470 billion to $1.590 billion, or $7.55 to $8.15 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post earnings of $7.77 per share for the year.

Excluding items, annual EBITDA is still anticipated to be in the range of $3.875 billion to $4.025 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NRG Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NRG Energy Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NRG Energy Inc. 147,10 0,41% NRG Energy Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen