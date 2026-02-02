NRG Energy Updates 2026 Earnings Outlook To Reflect Recent Acquisition

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc.(NRG), a provider of electricity and natural gas, on Monday initiated adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal 2026 and updated its previously announced net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance. This reflects the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of assets by NRG Energy from LS Power on January 30.

The company said: "The updated 2026 guidance reflects the expected contribution of the acquired assets into the company's previously communicated 2026 outlook, which remains unchanged. It is also consistent with NRG's long-term financial growth framework."

This updated guidance includes around 11 months of ownership of these assets in 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.685 billion to $2.115 billion, or $7.90 to $9.90 per share.

For fiscal 2026, NRG now expects net income of $1.325 billion to $1.755 billion, compared with the earlier NRG standalone outlook of $1.120 billion to $1.320 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of 5.325 billion to $5.825 billion against the prior NRG standalone expectation of $3.925 billion to $4.175 billion.

NRG was down by 1.50% at $149.87 on the New York Stock Exchange.