NRG Energy Aktie
WKN: A0BLR4 / ISIN: US6293775085
|
02.02.2026 16:04:17
NRG Energy Updates 2026 Earnings Outlook To Reflect Recent Acquisition
(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc.(NRG), a provider of electricity and natural gas, on Monday initiated adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal 2026 and updated its previously announced net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance. This reflects the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of assets by NRG Energy from LS Power on January 30.
The company said: "The updated 2026 guidance reflects the expected contribution of the acquired assets into the company's previously communicated 2026 outlook, which remains unchanged. It is also consistent with NRG's long-term financial growth framework."
This updated guidance includes around 11 months of ownership of these assets in 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.685 billion to $2.115 billion, or $7.90 to $9.90 per share.
For fiscal 2026, NRG now expects net income of $1.325 billion to $1.755 billion, compared with the earlier NRG standalone outlook of $1.120 billion to $1.320 billion.
For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of 5.325 billion to $5.825 billion against the prior NRG standalone expectation of $3.925 billion to $4.175 billion.
NRG was down by 1.50% at $149.87 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NRG Energy Inc.
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel NRG Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NRG Energy von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert NRG Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in NRG Energy von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier NRG Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NRG Energy von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier NRG Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine NRG Energy-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel NRG Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NRG Energy von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)