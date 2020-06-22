NRMP Board of Directors Welcomes Outstanding Cohort of New Members

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June meeting, the National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) Board of Directors elected five individuals for terms that begin July 1, 2020. The NRMP's 19-member Board includes medical school deans, institutional officials, clinical program directors, resident/fellow physicians, medical students, and one public member. The appointment of Dr. Alvin E. Roth, the 2012 co-recipient of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, highlights the quality of the slate of new members.

"The individuals recently elected to the NRMP Board of Directors will bring an impressive mix of professional experiences and fresh perspectives to the governance of the organization," said NRMP Board Chair Dr. Steven J. Scheinman. "They were selected from a deep pool of accomplished applicants, and we look forward to working with them on an array of initiatives."

The term for directors is four years, with a maximum of two terms. The term for resident/fellow and student directors is two years. Listed alphabetically, the new members include:

Ricardo J. Boccardo Bello , M.D. , General Surgery resident at the University of Massachusetts Medical School . A graduate of the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas , he earned a Master of Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and completed his PGY-1 General Surgery residency and postdoctoral research fellowship in Microsurgery Outcomes at Johns Hopkins University . While at Johns Hopkins , he received the Core Surgery Clerkship Outstanding Junior Resident Teaching Award.

, General Surgery resident at the . A graduate of the Universidad Central de in , he earned a Master of Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and completed his PGY-1 General Surgery residency and postdoctoral research fellowship in Microsurgery Outcomes at . While at , he received the Core Surgery Clerkship Outstanding Junior Resident Teaching Award. Sydney Miller , Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine student. Elected President of her class, Ms. Miller serves alongside faculty leaders as a member of the Dean's Executive Board, which deliberates the college's undergraduate and graduate medical education programs and other strategic initiatives. She earned her undergraduate degree in Human Biology at Michigan State University . Her interests include increasing awareness and appreciation of osteopathic medicine.

College of Osteopathic Medicine student. Elected President of her class, Ms. Miller serves alongside faculty leaders as a member of the Dean's Executive Board, which deliberates the college's undergraduate and graduate medical education programs and other strategic initiatives. She earned her undergraduate degree in Human Biology at . Her interests include increasing awareness and appreciation of osteopathic medicine. Alvin E. Roth , Ph.D ., Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and a Professor, by courtesy, for the school of Management Science and Engineering. He is also the George Gund Professor of Economics and Business Administration Emeritus at Harvard University . Dr. Roth's academic expertise is in game theory, experimental economics, and market design, and he was co-recipient of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics for work which focused in part on the NRMP's matching algorithm. He earned a doctoral degree in Operations Research from Stanford University .

., Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and a Professor, by courtesy, for the school of Management Science and Engineering. He is also the George Gund Professor of Economics and Business Administration Emeritus at . Dr. Roth's academic expertise is in game theory, experimental economics, and market design, and he was co-recipient of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics for work which focused in part on the NRMP's matching algorithm. He earned a doctoral degree in Operations Research from . Morgan Swanson , M.D./Ph.D. student at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and College of Public Health . She has served with the Association of American Medical Colleges' Organization of Student Representatives (OSR), most recently as one of 12 students selected to its Administrative Board. Ms. Swanson graduated from Iowa State University and serves as a member of the Editorial Board of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .

M.D./Ph.D. student at the Carver College of Medicine and College of Public Health She has served with the Association of American Medical Colleges' Organization of Student Representatives (OSR), most recently as one of 12 students selected to its Administrative Board. Ms. Swanson graduated from and serves as a member of the Editorial Board of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's . Christopher B. Traner , M.D., recent graduate of Neurology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital and incoming Epilepsy/Neurophysiology fellow at Yale . He received the Yale Neurology Department's Lewis Levy Award, presented to the PGY-2 resident who best exemplifies clinical excellence. He advised undergraduates as a Kaplan MCAT Advantage Plus Mentor while attending the University of Toledo College of Medicine. As a resident at Yale , Dr. Traner was a member of his program's Interview Committee.

The newly elected Board members replace those whose terms conclude on June 30: Dr. Zaid Almarzooq, Cardiology fellow, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Dr. Jessica Fried, chief resident, Diagnostic Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Eriny Hanna, 2020 graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine transitioning to an Emergency Medicine residency at Vanderbilt; Father Daniel Morrissey, O.P.; and Dr. Thomas Wickham, 2020 graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine transitioning to a Family Medicine residency at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

