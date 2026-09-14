|
14.09.2026 08:19:30
NRW Holdings Wins Mining, Infrastructure Contracts For A$313 Mln
(RTTNews) - NRW Holdings Ltd. (NWH.AX), a mining and infrastructure services company, on Monday announced two contract awards with a combined value of about A$313 million.
The total contract value has increased to about A$300 million.
The contract's access is scheduled for October 5.
The awards strengthen the company's order book and exposure to the gold and civil construction sectors.
The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Primero Group was awarded the Mount Magnet Expansion Project by Ramelius Resources Ltd. (RMS.AX).
The project will upgrade processing infrastructure at the Mt Magnet production hub and add 3 million tonnes per annum of processing capacity.
The company also mentioned that NRW Contracting Pty Ltd was also awarded the optional works for the Tonkin Highway Grade Separations, Hale Road and Welshpool Road East Project by Main Roads Western Australia.
On Friday, NRW Holdings closed trading 0.07% lesser at AUD 7.69 on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Ramelius Resources is currently 0.94% higher at AUD 3.7800 on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX geht mit kräftigen Verlusten aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Zurückhaltung an US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. An den US-Börsen halten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.