NRW Holdings Wins Mining, Infrastructure Contracts For A$313 Mln

(RTTNews) - NRW Holdings Ltd. (NWH.AX), a mining and infrastructure services company, on Monday announced two contract awards with a combined value of about A$313 million.

The total contract value has increased to about A$300 million.

The contract's access is scheduled for October 5.

The awards strengthen the company's order book and exposure to the gold and civil construction sectors.

The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Primero Group was awarded the Mount Magnet Expansion Project by Ramelius Resources Ltd. (RMS.AX).

The project will upgrade processing infrastructure at the Mt Magnet production hub and add 3 million tonnes per annum of processing capacity.

The company also mentioned that NRW Contracting Pty Ltd was also awarded the optional works for the Tonkin Highway Grade Separations, Hale Road and Welshpool Road East Project by Main Roads Western Australia.

On Friday, NRW Holdings closed trading 0.07% lesser at AUD 7.69 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Ramelius Resources is currently 0.94% higher at AUD 3.7800 on the Australian Securities Exchange.