19.01.2023 13:24:03
NRx Pharma Updates On Interactions With FDA Regarding Path To NDA Submission For NRX-101
(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), in an update on interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding path to NDA Submission for NRX-101, said that it has reached alignment with the FDA regarding its proposed registration manufacturing plan.
The company noted that it welcomed the FDA's ongoing guidance and support under the Breakthrough Therapy Designation associated with NRX-101 as well the previously issued Special Protocol Agreement for the treatment of Bipolar Depression in Patients with Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior.
NRx said it had a meeting and a written response from the FDA last week regarding its lead compound, NRX-101.
In response to a request for Type C guidance on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) aspects of the NRX-101 program, FDA provided Written Responses on January 10th.
With FDA's written response, it appears that NRx Pharmaceuticals has reached alignment with the FDA regarding its proposed registration manufacturing plan.
A Type B meeting with the FDA was held on January 11, 2023.
Minutes of the meeting are expected to be available in about 30 days.
