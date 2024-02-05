|
05.02.2024 13:40:38
NRx Pharmaceuticals Incorporates HOPE Therapeutics; To Be Listed
(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Monday announced incorporation of HOPE Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing NRX-100 to treat patients with suicidal depression.
HOPE Therapeutics will initially be owned by NRx and its current shareholders, who will receive their shares in the form of a dividend with an accompanying royalty coupon tied to future sales of NRX-100, which will be re-designated HTX-100.
"Incorporating HOPE Therapeutics is another important step in building value for NRx shareholders. As previously disclosed, this initiative allows HTX-100 to be valued on its own merits and to focus on commercialization together with the future addition of digital therapeutics, a series of activities quite different from the drug development activities of NRx. As such, HOPE offers shareholders a very different investment profile, one that has already attracted a $30 million investment commitment upon HOPE's planned public listing," said Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.
NRx plans to submit a new drug application for NRX-100 in the first half of this year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
|0,34
|-23,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Montag im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.