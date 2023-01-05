|
05.01.2023 12:47:00
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Present Scientific Update at the 6th Annual Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum in Conjunction with the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will be presenting a scientific update of its Phase 2 and Phase 3 development program for NRX-101 in the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression at the upcoming 6th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum by Sachs Associates ("6th Annual NIF"). The forum takes place Sunday, January 8, 2023, as part of the activities surrounding the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco. The forum is open to registered attendees and a link to the presentation content is expected to be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals' website.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company's lead program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brain's NMDA receptor and is being investigated in a Phase 3 trial under an FDA Special Protocol Agreement and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and suicidal ideation, an indication for which the only approved treatment is electroshock therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals has also initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, a substantially broader indication. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Special Protocol Agreement were awarded by the FDA based on the Company's prior STABIL-B trial that demonstrated substantial improvement over available therapy in reducing depression and suicidality compared to placebo when patients were treated with NRX-101 after a single dose of ketamine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management.
The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.
CORPORATE CONTACT
Molly Cogan
Sr. Director, Global Communications and Government Affairs
mcogan@nrxpharma.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Suzanne Messere
Investor Relations
suzanne.messere@sternir.com
