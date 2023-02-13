NRx Updates FDA Meeting On NRX-101 Development To Treat Bipolar Depression With Suicidality

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), focused on central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, Monday announced updates from the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on the development of NRX-101 to treat severe bipolar depression in patients with suicidality.

The Type B meeting with the FDA's Division of Psychiatry Products held on January 11 was to discuss requirements for submission of a New Drug Application for NRX-101.

NRX-101 is a patented, oral, fixed dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, neither of which has shown addiction potential. NRX-101 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA based on the results of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with ASIB after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

In the meeting, the FDA discussed a broader indication of "treatment of recently acutely suicidal patients" with Bipolar Depression. This broader indication does not require ketamine as the only stabilization agent. The company said it estimates this substantially increases the addressable acute population for its treatment.

Further, the agency encouraged NRX to request a Breakthrough Therapy Planning Meeting for NRX-101. The FDA suggested the NRX-101 clinical development program be enlarged to allow for chronic treatment of patients with Bipolar Depression and intermittent suicidality.

According to the company, the expanded development program could enable the use of NRX-101 by a broader segment of the around 7 million individuals in the U.S. with Bipolar Disorder on a long-term basis.

Nrx said it is considering expanding its current phase 2 clinical trial to a potential registration study based on the FDA current guidance using newly released commercial-scale NRX-101 product.

Stephen Willard, Chief Executive Officer of Nrx, said, "We appreciate the FDA's support for the development of a drug that might offer the first approved medicine to patients with bipolar depression and acute and subacute levels of suicidality. With their guidance, we aim to expand our development program to address the needs of the broader population of patients with subacute suicidal ideation, while continuing to focus on those with bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior as per our Breakthrough Therapy Designation. We anticipate amending the indication under our SPA to align with the broader stabilized patient population, and we will discuss this issue further with the FDA at our Breakthrough Therapy Planning Meeting."

