NS4ed Partners with MetaMetrics to Offer Quantile Measures and Career Database for new Career-Focused Algebra and Geometry Curricula

MARYVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS4ed LLC, a rising leader in actionable research and professional guidance in education, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the widely adopted Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, announced a partnership today. This partnership was established in conjunction with the development of new career-focused math curricula from NS4ed's flagship program, Pathway2Careers (P2C).

The new curricula, titled Pathway2Algebra (P2A) and Pathway2Geometry (P2G), will focus on the instruction of foundational math concepts in the context of high-value careers. Content within each subject will center around twelve main topic areas, with each lesson addressing one or more Common Core State Standards. What distinguishes P2A and P2G from traditional math curricula is the in-depth career application that will be available to students. Over one hundred different occupations are represented in the curricula. As students work through lessons, in a blended, technology-enhanced learning model, they gain career exposure through detailed career spotlights. Most importantly, they have opportunity to experience purpose in their learning through the application of core math concepts in authentic on-the-job examples. In Pathway2Algebra and Pathway2Geometry, students learn and practice math fully immersed in a variety of unique and different careers.

MetaMetrics will partner in the development of the innovative math curricula to provide benchmark assessments and Quantile® measures at the beginning, middle, and end of the year. The Quantile measures will be used to indicate the skills and concepts students are ready to learn, as well as cumulative growth in mathematics abilities.

As a particularly unique feature, MetaMetrics will integrate their Quantile® Career Database, consisting of hundreds of Quantile-measured occupations, into student score reports. With the inclusion of this database, students will receive a list of occupations that align with their math ability. This career list will give students insight into the types of occupations for which they have achieved career preparedness. This, according to Joseph Goins, Ed.D., CEO for NS4ed, "is an invaluable point of connection for students. Students need the ability to connect their learning to their current and future employment potential. This information prepares students for the realities of today, as well as inspires them to prepare for the future."

MetaMetrics has been in communication with NS4ed for the past two years to ensure the custom assessments and the corresponding career database fit within the objectives of the new curricula. There has been considerable work conducted in the development of the career database to promote optimal alignment with the occupations within the database and those represented in the curricula. With the release of the new curricula, there will be the unique opportunity for math instruction, assessment, and careers to merge at an unprecedented level.

"It's exciting to partner with an organization like NS4ed that shares our goal of career preparedness," said Malbert Smith, Ph.D., CEO, president and co-founder. "How can students be expected to cross the finish line when they don't know where that is? By showing students where their math level is and what it needs to be to be career-ready, we equip students with the data they need to meet their goals. We are thrilled our Quantile Framework and Career Database will be used in Pathway2Algebra and Pathway2Geometry to help connect those dots and achieve career readiness."

Currently, Pathway2Algebra and Pathway2Geometry is scheduled for release in early September. Information and updates on the release can be found at curriculum.pathway2careers.com.

About Pathway2Careers

As NS4ed's flagship program, Pathway2Careers offers a collection of career readiness services that support schools in their efforts to prepare students for high-value careers in their communities. P2C strives to improve access to labor market data and encourage the use of data-informed practices in career education through a number of services, including labor market data tools, career pathway mapping, Perkins V support, and more. As a comprehensive career service provider, P2C offers a wide variety of products that can benefit administrators, faculty, students, and parents in making informed decisions that promote employment success. Explore P2C at pathway2careers.com.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring reading (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with future plans to develop measures for listening, oral reading fluency and writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work has been increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12829293

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ns4ed-partners-with-metametrics-to-offer-quantile-measures-and-career-database-for-new-career-focused-algebra-and-geometry-curricula-301090305.html

SOURCE MetaMetrics