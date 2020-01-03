PORTSMOUTH, Va., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSC Technologies acquires Staff Matters, Inc.

NSC Technologies ("NSC"), a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital ("White Wolf"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Staff Matters, Inc. ("Staff Matters"). Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paul Rodriguez, CEO of NSC, commented, "The addition of Staff Matters to our family of companies further demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence, job security and growth for all of our beloved company employees."

Richard Leggio, a Vice President at White Wolf, noted, "The addition of Staff Matters helps broaden NSC's footprint in the Western U.S., and specifically in Arizona. Furthermore, Staff Matters brings the experience of staffing of technical and professional candidates to a wide range of blue chip customers."

Garrett Kowalewski, President of Staff Matters, stated, "We are thrilled to have found a company whose culture and leadership is so inspiring as NSC! This partnership opens up new opportunities for our team, and, therefore, expands Staff Matters' growth potential. NSC's leadership team is cohesive and compelling, and we are proud to entrust all of our team members and customers to our now collective leadership team, because of their philosophies and values. Our team at Staff Matters deserves only the best, because they are what matters most, and with NSC we faithfully believe that is what they are getting."

Golden One Ventures served as exclusive financial advisors to Staff Matters.

About NSC

NSC, founded by Paul Rodriguez in 2000, is dedicated to being the most trusted provider of innovative staffing solutions servicing the global marine, energy, commercial and industrial marketplace. Through achieving long-term, meaningful customer relationships and by exceeding customer expectations, NSC has experienced tremendous overall growth since its founding. In addition to strong customer relationships, NSC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all of its employees. NSC is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia. NSC was recapitalized by White Wolf Capital in November 2016. For further information, please visit: http://www.nsc-tech.com.

About Staff Matters

Staff Matters is a full-service recruiting and staffing firm founded by Garrett Kowalewski in 2010. Staff Matters supports businesses in the technical, professional, administrative and light industrial industries and recruits for various job classifications including engineering, manufacturing, professional, industrial, IT and more. Strategically located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, Staff Matters is regarded as the largest and most dominant staffing firm in the area with the highest number of internal headcount. For further information, please visit: http://www.staffmattersinc.com/

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks private equity investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues and up to $10 million in EBITDA. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

