NSITEXE Adopts Synopsys HAPS Prototyping to Validate Data Flow Processor IP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that NSITEXE adopted Synopsys HAPS®-80 prototyping solution to develop their current and next-generation Data Flow Processor (DFP) IP portfolio. HAPS-80 delivers the high-performance needed for software development and system validation of NSITEXE's RISC-V based accelerator with a complex 512-bit vector processing unit for vehicle control microcomputers. With HAPS' portability, NSITEXE is able to quickly collaborate with their semiconductor customers by providing a pre-configured HAPS-80 system running their DFP processor IP.

"As an IP provider in the fast-moving automotive electronic platform market, it is critical for us to take advantage of HAPS, the market-leading prototyping solution from Synopsys, to deliver highly-differentiated IP with a plug-and-play solution," said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO at NSITEXE. "We prepared an evaluation program for DFP with HAPS-80, which showed its performance and reliability can execute many software validation cycles, enabling us to quickly arrive at high quality IP and support us to engage with our various embedded system customers."

With more than 3,500 units shipped, HAPS-80 is the proven choice for accelerating software development and system validation. In addition, HAPS system's rich ecosystem of Synopsys DesignWare® IP Prototyping Kits and HAPS Connect daughtercards support a broad set of industry standard protocols such as USB, PCI Express®, Ethernet and others, making HAPS the most versatile prototyping solution on the market. HAPS modularity enables designers to quickly optimize their prototypes for specific IP and SoC setups, as well as leverage the same hardware investment over many projects.

"Automotive electric systems are extraordinary computational complex and require high-performance prototyping for early software development and system validation." said Tom De Schutter, vice president of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "We are excited to add NSITEXE as another innovative IP company to our worldwide HAPS ecosystem and look forward to collaborating with mutual customers to validate their system-on-chips (SoCs) using the HAPS prototyping platform."

