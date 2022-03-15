Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
NSS Canada expands into education with new technology for students and future workers
Collège Boréal, CEWIL Canada, NSS Canada and Dynamic Earth announced Tuesday they are partnering to launch “Projet MOSS” this winter in Sudbury, Ontario.The Miner Operated Survey System (MOSS) is an underground surveying software that supports a wide range of Leica robotic total stations. MOSS integrates mine design specifications and drawings when completing mark-ups, and provides real-time information for miners, engineers, and geologists.Collège Boréal has trained students for years using surveying equipment from area mines. This project, funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Work-Intergrated Learning program and CEWIL Canada’ iHub and NSS Canada, gives Collège Boréal access to state-of-the-art surveying equipment and technology for hands on learning in the underground mine at Dynamic Earth.“NSS Canada is excited to expand into the education system to provide new technology for students and future workers,” said Bruno Lalonde, President, NSS Canada. “Our goal is to ensure students can come into the workforce better prepared for the market and industry. We are committed to being at the forefront of mining and technology, while providing students with the tools needed to be successful once they leave the classroom.”Students from construction, engineering technology and mining will perform day to-day tasks such as Production Surveys, Development Surveys, and Mine Planning using MOSS. Collège Boréal’s graduate and NSS Canada’s own technical support manager, Francis Nepveu will be leading this project along with other NSS staff to introduce and demonstrate the new equipment in an underground setting.“Collège Boréal is proud to be training the next generation of highly skilled workers in the mining industry. Partnerships such as this one puts students first by giving them firsthand technical knowledge and valuable experience prior to entering the workplace,” said Lyne Michaud, VP academics at Collège Boréal.
