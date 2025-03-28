Company announcement no. 6-25

28 March 2025

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Annual General Meeting 2025

Today, at 14:00, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG” or the "Company”), CVR no. 12 54 61 06, held its Annual General Meeting at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

All proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted:

Items 1-3

The General Meeting acknowledged the management’s report on NTG’s activities in the past financial year and NTG’s audited Annual Report for 2024 was approved. The General Meeting also approved that the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 was allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 was distributed.

Items 4-5

NTG’s Remuneration Report for 2024 was presented and approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025.

Item 6

The following incumbent members were re-elected to the Board of Directors:

Eivind Drachmann Kolding (Chairman)

Jørgen Hansen (Deputy chairman)

Finn Skovbo Pedersen

Jesper Præstensgaard

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Louise Knauer

The following member was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors:

Lene Borne





Karen-Marie Katholm did not offer herself for re-election.

Item 7

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as NTG's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Pernille Skov Korsager, Group General Counsel

+45 20 23 32 19

pko@ntg.com





Attachment