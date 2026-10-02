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03.10.2026 00:20:15

NTSB Finds Amazon Cargo Plane Touched Down 3,750 Feet Into Miami Runway

(RTTNews) - An Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Air cargo plane that overran a runway at Miami International Airport in September touched down about 3,750 feet beyond the runway threshold while travelling at roughly 185 mph, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Boeing 767, operated by 21Air, crossed the runway threshold at more than 200 mph and was about 105 feet above the ground. Five people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when the aircraft struck vehicles and caught fire.

The NTSB said the captain was flying the aircraft while the first officer repeatedly warned that it was approaching too fast. The captain did not consistently respond to the warnings.

The aircraft travelled another 2,880 feet before its full weight was on the runway. Speed brakes and thrust reversers were not used, while the captain attempted to brake and called for a go-around with less than 1,000 feet of runway remaining.

The investigation also found that the air traffic controller did not provide required wind information when clearing the aircraft to land. Winds were from the south at about 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, creating a tailwind.

The NTSB has not determined the cause of the accident, and the investigation remains ongoing. Amazon Air suspended operations with 21Air following the crash.

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