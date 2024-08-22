22.08.2024 16:02:08

NTSB Probes Tesla Semi Truck Crash And Fire

(RTTNews) - The National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB has opened an investigation into the recent crash and fire of a Tesla Inc. Semi truck in California.

In the incident, the Tesla Semi ran off the road on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California in the early morning Monday. Though no one was injured in the accident, the vehicle's battery subsequently caught fire and the freeway in both directions were closed for several hours.

In a post on X platform, the U.S. Transportation Safety Board said, "The NTSB, in coordination with the California Highway Patrol, has opened a safety investigation into the August 19th crash and fire involving a Tesla electric powered truck tractor on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California."

In its website, Tesla describes Semi, the more powerful, more efficient and fully electric, as the future of electric trucking. The company states that Semi comes standard with active safety features that pair with advanced motor and brake controls to deliver traction and stability in all conditions.

The Tesla Semi, which is said to be in pilot production at present, are being added by several companies in their fleets including PepsiCo.

Tesla is expected to start full production of the Semi by the end of 2025, and will start rolling out vehicle to external customers in 2026.

On the Nasdaq, Tesla is currently trading at $222.98, down 0.13 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

07.08.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.07.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Tesla Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 191,30 0,89% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag marginal höher notieren. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien finden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen