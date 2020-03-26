NTT West and ABC Group Form Pixellot Powered NTTSportict to Focus on Local Japanese Sports and Their Fanbases

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports production and streaming solutions announces a strategic partnership to provide its AI-Automated solutions to NTTSportict co. ltd, a new company that was formed by NTT West and Asahi Broadcasting Group HD in Japan. The new company will provide video content production and distribution to sports facilities and organizations, based exclusively on Pixellot's technology.

"We are proud to have Pixellot as our partner in bringing automated production to semi-pro and local leagues," said Masatoshi Nakamura, President of NTTSportict. "After conducting extensive trials in several leagues, we concluded that Pixellot is the leading technology for our long-term plans. We are moving forward to increase local sports coverage to ensure that every team and player can get the exposure that they deserve while providing communities and teams with the ability to engage at a high level, watching live games, replays and sharing game and player highlights."

Watch: https://youtu.be/FKRuf9S_8PA

"We're happy to have been chosen as the providers of the technology that will be powering the coverage of local leagues in Japan," said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. "The ability to broadcast games live will enable local and amateur sports to come out of the current crisis faster. Players and clubs will connect on a much higher level with their fan base. The foresight of our partners to put this technology in place will be a major factor in helping society return to normal."

Several Japanese sports associations welcomed the news: The Nara Football Association who participated in trials last year announced: "We will transform games into valuable content so that everyone in Japan can enjoy local sports!" The Kumamoto Prefecture Handball Association stated: "This will create a world where more and more people can enjoy handball games, that take place in rural areas." The Japan Ice Hockey Federation added: "We will look forward to creating new value for athletes and fans."

"We are already seeing some of the APAC leagues returning to play. The financial recuperation process of the top leagues will be faster than the secondary and lower divisions. This is precisely where automatic production can help," says Christopher Yap Pixellot's Head of Sales & Business Development, APAC

About Pixellot

Pixellot's AI-based automated production solution provides the sports market with easy and affordable ways to produce and distribute high-quality game and highlights videos. Pixellot's solution streamlines the production workflow by creating a panoramic image of the entire playing surface. Advanced algorithms enable automated coverage of the game, generate highlights and add graphics and ads.

Pixellot works with schools, clubs, leagues and federations worldwide, and produces over 90,000 hours of live sports per month from over 6,000 venues. In addition, added-value features such as game and player highlights increase fan engagement and reach on social media.

