NTUC FairPrice Chooses Insider to Drive Their Market Initiatives to Keep up With Hungry Demands

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown supermarket chain, NTUC FairPrice (FairPrice), continues to roll out new initiatives to engage the ever-growing demands of their consumers. In an effort to further enhance its online grocery platform, the co-operative has commissioned Insider's AI-backed Growth Management Platform to deliver a more personalised experience and drive digital growth .

This partnership opens doors to achieving long-term goals through high-value user experiences for customers across all channels i.e. mobile app, desktop and mobile web. The brand is better equipped to foster creative innovation through smart recommendations , in-app personalisation , and web push features that uplift conversions and drive revenue.

Mr Raphael Zennou, General Manager of FairPrice Online, said, "NTUC FairPrice Online's partnership with Insider allows us to better understand customer needs and, more importantly, deliver personalised, targeted and meaningful experiences."

By using Insider's product recommendations module, FairPrice Online was able to implement merchandising strategies swiftly, resulting in an increase of over 25% in conversion rate , simply by using personalised recommendations on the homepage instead of regular bestsellers.

"We continue to strive for innovative engagement strategies as well as improved online grocery infrastructure to keep up with the surge of almost threefold visits to our website since March," added Mr Zennou.

Patrick Steinbrenner, Managing Director for APAC at Insider , says, It's really a pleasure to be able to represent a leading supermarket brand such as FairPrice to take innovation to the next level not only in terms of growth but in partnership. FairPrice is actively testing, maximizing, and pioneering their strategy online and offline which enables us to go above and beyond what can be done to help the business as a tech growth management platform. I was amazed at how a traditional looking retailer from the outside has managed to assemble such a highly innovative forward-thinking team of digital experts who are pushing the boundaries of technology in this once traditional industry. So far, my personal favorite scenario that the team came up with: is offering a 'snack promotion' to all users who have the Netflix app installed on their mobile phones. They successfully engaged over 15% of users to check out their movie & snack assortment for their next movie night - creativity unleashed! Looking forward to seeing what the team comes up with next.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation , Retention , and Revenue . Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web , mobile apps , and ad channels . Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software Grid with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 14 quarters in a row.

CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.

Some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and top brands in retail, automotive and travel across the globe use Insider to deliver AI-backed personalized experiences. Helping world's leading brands grow beyond the speed of customer expectations, Insider is trusted by over 800 businesses across various industries including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Carrefour, Telkomsel, Samsung, Virgin, New Balance, Nissan, Huawei, Newsweek, Media Markt, AVIS, Allianz, BBVA, Dominos, McDonald's, Avon, IKEA and CNN.

SOURCE Insider

SOURCE Insider