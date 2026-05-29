Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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29.05.2026 13:53:00
Nu Holdings Already Has More Customers Than Most U.S. Banks. The Real Question Is: What Can It Can Earn From Each One?
Investors might think that the world of financial services is generally a boring area to park capital for growth. But Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) proves that this perspective is wrong.The Latin American fintech stock, which has climbed 93% in the past three years (as of May 27), has expanded rapidly. As of March 31, the online bank counted 135 million customers, up 71% from exactly three years ago. This figure is more than what most U.S. banks currently have.What matters most, though, is not necessarily the total customer count. Investors should care what Nu earns from each one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26