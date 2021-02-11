+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend Increase

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per share, which will be paid on March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 26, 2021.

Nu Skin Enterprises Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

"This marks our 20th consecutive year of paying and increasing our dividend, demonstrating our commitment to returning value to our shareholders by utilizing our strong free cash flow and healthy balance sheet," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

