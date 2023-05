Nu Stock, Old Problem: A Tale of Two Analysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street pros can't seem to agree on a blowout report this earnings season. Nu (NYSE: NU) seemed to check off all of the right boxes after posting fresh quarterly results earlier this week. Revenue soared 87% on a currency-adjusted basis for the Latin American provider of digital financial services, easily topping expectations.Nu's profit was more than double what the market was modeling. It's outlook wasn't problematic. The shares opened nicely higher on Tuesday in response, soaring as high as 14% at one point before paring back the day's gains to close with a decent 5% gain. The stock has closed higher through the first four trading days of the week -- a 10% ascent.Continue reading