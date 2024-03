Nu Stock Doubled in 2023. Can It Do It Again in 2024?

U.S. investors may not have heard of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which operates under the banner of NuBank in its home market of Brazil. But you should get to know this stock because it has incredible opportunities and might be one of the best growth stocks you can buy today.Nu stock more than doubled in 2023, and it's off to a great start in 2024. But can it double again?Warren Buffett and growth stocks don't usually go together. Buffett is known for his value approach to investing, which is based on the assumption that undervalued stocks will rise to meet their true values. In the case of a high-growth stock like Nu, might that mean that even at current levels, Buffett still sees Nu as undervalued?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel