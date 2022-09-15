Nuance DAX ranked #1 for improving clinician experience in KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. announced today that the industry-leading ambient clinical intelligence solution, Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience® (DAX), was ranked #1 for improving clinician experiences in the KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 report. The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by healthcare leaders across the county with the help of KLAS to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by their ability to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.

Cooper University Health Care, Providence Health Care, University of Michigan Health-West, and WellSpan Health are among a growing number of healthcare innovation leaders that are adopting Nuance DAX as part of their comprehensive strategy to increase care quality and access, improve patient experience and physician satisfaction, and take major steps forward to alleviate physician burnout. Nuance DAX securely captures the complete patient story with patient consent and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters. The Nuance DAX solution makes more valuable use of clinicians' time and helps restore their sense of professional satisfaction. For patients, this inspires trust and builds a better relationship with their clinician, which can significantly reduce stress and anxiety at a time when they are most vulnerable.

"Nuance DAX is redefining the healthcare experience for patients and provides community access to care by reducing clinical documentation workloads, giving physicians more time to see patients while improving patient and provider experiences," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "We are honored by KLAS and their healthcare partners for recognizing Nuance DAX's sophisticated conversational and ambient AI that returns the patient-clinician relationship to the forefront of the care delivery experience."

Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical One, named the #1 Best in KLAS conversational AI speech-recognition solution for two consecutive years. Nuance Dragon Medical is trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally to improve patient and clinician care experiences with AI-powered clinical documentation. Physicians who use Nuance DAX report a 70 percent reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue, 50 percent time savings when documenting care, and seven minutes saved per encounter on average. Additionally, 83 percent of patients say their physicians are more personable and conversational during their visit.

"Because KLAS believes in the power of technology to improve healthcare, it only made sense to research emerging, new solutions. We set out to help providers cut through the hype in this market and we found some new technologies with real capabilities," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "The recent Top 20 report highlights those solutions with the greatest potential impact according to healthcare leaders."

