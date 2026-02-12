Lindsay CorpShs Aktie

WKN: 904057 / ISIN: US5355551061

Nuance Investments Reverses Course, Buys $16 Million of Lindsay Stock

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 10, 2026, Nuance Investments, LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) by 133,190 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $16.03 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Lindsay Corporation totaled 178,571 shares, with a valuation change of $14.67 million attributable to both trading activity and price movement.This buy raised the Lindsay Corporation position to 2.32% of Nuance Investments, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.As of Feb. 10, 2026, shares of Lindsay Corporation were priced at $134.89, up 5.23% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
