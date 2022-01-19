|
Nuance to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 7, 2022
BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after the market close.
Given the pending transaction with Microsoft, Nuance will not be hosting a conference call or issuing Prepared Remarks in conjunction with its first quarter 2022 earnings release. The acquisition has been approved by Nuance's shareholders, and we expect it to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.
