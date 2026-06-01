NuCana Promotes Interim CFO Ian Webster To Permanent Role

(RTTNews) - Cancer drug developer NuCana Plc (NCNA) on Monday announced that it has named Ian Webster chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding Donald Munoz who departed the role.

Webster, who has more than 20 years of finance experience, joined NuCana as director of finance in 2019 and had served as interim CFO since June 2025, the company said.

Prior to joining NuCana, Webster was group financial controller at Kyowa Kirin International from 2013 to 2019 and earlier spent 11 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, NuCana said.

Chief Executive Hugh Griffith said Webster will help shape financial strategy as NuCana advances its pipeline, including Phase 2 data expected in 2026 from a melanoma trial of NUC-7738 in combination with Keytruda.

Webster said the company had multiple anticipated data readouts and a cash runway extending into 2029.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of NuCana were down 3.43 percent, changing hands at $2.2500, after closing Friday's regular session 2.64 percent higher.