(RTTNews) - Friday, NuCana plc (NCNA) announced new preclinical data on NUC-7738, showing that it enhanced the anti-cancer activity of carfilzomib, an approved proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

In three multiple myeloma cell lines, NUC-7738 combined with carfilzomib demonstrated reduced cell viability to 3% in two models and 26% in the third after 96 hours.

In two of the three models, the combination's activity exceeded that expected if the two agents acted independently; in the third, the effect was additive, the company noted.

Meanwhile, further studies showed that NUC-7738 altered proteasome function and increased the inhibition achieved with carfilzomib.

In one model, proteasome activity after 24 hours was 25% of the untreated control with the combination, compared with 52% with carfilzomib alone.

The company believes that this demonstrates a measurable effect on the cellular system targeted by carfilzomib and may help explain the combination's greater anti-cancer activity.

In a separate laboratory screen, which evaluated NUC-7738 with 70 partner drugs across 35 cancer cell lines, carfilzomib ranked first on a measure of greater-than-expected combination activity.

The company plans to present final results from the Phase 2 expansion cohort of the NuTide:701 study, evaluating NUC-7738 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 inhibitor-resistant metastatic melanoma, together with the latest translational data, at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress in London from December 14-16, 2026.

In pre-market hours, NCNA was trading at $0.7950, up 10.72 percent on the Nasdaq.