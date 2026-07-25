Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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25.07.2026 13:55:01
Nuclear Company Oklo Receives Startup Authorization for Groves Reactor, A Key Step In Its Regulatory Journey
On Thursday, nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) announced some welcome news. The company received “startup authorization” from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) for its Groves Reactor in Texas under the Reactor Pilot Program (RPP).According to the company, the authorization “allows Oklo to load nuclear fuel, conduct startup testing, and proceed toward first criticality.”It’s a big step forward for Oklo and one that is likely to have a major impact on the company’s regulatory future. Here’s what this authorization means for Oklo and why it’s a bigger deal than it seems for Oklo investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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