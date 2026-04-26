Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
27.04.2026 00:01:00
Nuclear Is Back in a Big Way. Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider.
Nuclear power has been making headlines in April. From potentially putting nuclear reactors in outer space to Japan opening a new reactor to Eli Lilly potentially collaborating with Indiana on nuclear power projects, the topic is everywhere. As countries and companies look to secure their power needs, they're open to nuclear options. There are a few different ways to invest in the industry. Two companies worth digging in on are BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) and Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!