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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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31.05.2026 15:45:00

Nuclear Is the Energy Story of 2026. Here Are 2 Stocks to Own All Year.

Nuclear energy is experiencing a resurgence of interest, and there's one catalyst to thank: artificial intelligence.From 2005 to 2023, electricity generation in the U.S. was essentially flat. In 2024, however, electricity generation rose to hit a new all-time high. In 2025, another new all-time high was reached. Why? Because artificial intelligence is energy-intensive, and that industry is growing so quickly that it's pushing growth rates sharply positive for the first time in decades.The current electricity grid isn't designed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing AI industry, which in turn relies on data centers to function. This infrastructure requires a huge amount of electricity, not only to keep the lights on, but to cool red-hot graphics processing units (GPUs) executing computations for AI software.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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