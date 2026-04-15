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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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15.04.2026 15:45:00

Nuclear Is the Energy Story of 2026. Here Are 3 Stocks to Own All Year.

This is expected to be a banner year for nuclear energy -- as well as a huge opportunity for investors to capitalize on the changing global energy mix. Fifteen new reactors are expected to go online this year, and another 50 from 2027 through 2030. There are over 75 nuclear reactors under construction around the world, according to the World Nuclear Association. Another 120 are in planning stages. Twenty-five of the proposed reactors are in the United States.In September 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency raised its nuclear power expansion projections for the fourth year in a row. The IAEA now estimates that global nuclear capacity will more than double by 2050 (from the 2024 level). And small modular reactors will play a "pivotal role."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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