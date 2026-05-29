Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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29.05.2026 17:00:00
Nuclear Stock Face-Off: Is Oklo or NuScale Power the Better Buy Right Now?
Throughout history, the best businesses have succeeded by lowering their costs of production and making their products more affordable to the masses. Think: Ford Motor Company and the Model T, Walmart and everyday low prices, McDonalds, Amazon, and Netflix. Each of these blue chip giants became profitable by cutting operating costs and lowering prices, incentivizing folks to pick them over pricier competitors.In every industry, this logic holds -- even in nuclear energy, where we're currently on the cusp of what could be a great resurgence. Nuclear energy companies like Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) are advancing new technologies that can make reactors smaller, factory-fabricated, less expensive to build, safer, and more affordable than the average nuclear power plant. The power they generate is cleaner than fossil fuels, and their small modular design appeals to big businesses that need to generate their own power -- namely, data centers and utilities companies.Oklo and NuScale are both expected to drive huge growth in the nuclear sector in the coming decades, taking part in a market opportunity that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has valued at $10 trillion. Between the two, however, one seems like a better long-term buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)