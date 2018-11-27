NucleusHealth Introduces World's Fastest Medical Image Cloud Streaming

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NucleusHealth, a medical image management and teleradiology company, debuts the next milestone in the Nucleus.io cloud platform with their StatStream+ technology and the capability of PET-CT fusion in the cloud at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting. StatStream+ represents a major improvement over the existing StatStream technology first launched within Nucleus.io to deliver medical images from the cloud at unprecedented speeds, pushing the envelope of what is possible for web-based medical images.

"We've been working on providing the next big milestone in the world of medical imaging, a performant cloud-based PACS which requires no software for our clients to download or maintain," stated Chris Hafey, NucleusHealth CTO. "With its unique combination of optimized server-side streaming and highly parallel client-side rendering, StatStream+ is resilient to latency and other network conditions that significantly degrade the radiologist's experience with other streaming solutions. This means that the Nucleus.io technology enables users to seamlessly review complex medical imaging from the cloud, anywhere in the world, without sacrificing responsiveness and performance."

StatStream+ was engineered to allow instantaneous three-dimensional manipulation of cross-sectional volumes, while preserving interactivity, providing a fluid experience for the radiologist. With StatStream+, NucleusHealth now applies their proven multi-resolution progressive streaming technology to large volumetric cross-sectional imaging, delivering industry-leading performance for demanding primary diagnosis radiology workflows.

The Nucleus.io StatStream+ technology can intelligently adjust to the radiologist's visualization preferences with adaptive streaming, even with on-the-fly layout modifications and multiplanar reformatting. Coupled with high performance client-side management of 3D volumes, StatStream+ allows full volume oblique planes and thick-slabs while the full resolution stack is being streamed, unlocking previously unavailable paradigms for rapid three-dimensional image review. Of this, Hafey stated "I am extremely proud of the NucleusHealth engineering team's continual delivery of industry first innovations to the market. We are on the cutting edge of web and cloud technology, doing things that nobody thought was possible."

NucleusHealth is showcasing StatStream+ and other diagnostic workstation features, such as browser-based PET-CT fusion support, advanced rule-based hanging protocols, key-object support and others. More information will be available throughout RSNA 2018 in Chicago at the NucleusHealth exhibit, booth No. 6139, McCormick Place, North Hall B.

