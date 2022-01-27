|
Nucor Corp. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.25 billion, or $7.97 per share. This compares with $0.40 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 97.0% to $10.36 billion from $5.26 billion last year.
Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.25 Bln. vs. $0.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.97 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.91 -Revenue (Q4): $10.36 Bln vs. $5.26 Bln last year.
