Nucor Expects Q1 Net Profit To Surge As Prices, Volumes Climb

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a maker of steel and related products, said on Thursday that it expects a surge in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, helped by higher average selling prices and volumes.

For the three-month period to April 4, the company expects net income of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

For the first quarter of 2025, the steel-maker had reported a net profit of $0.67 per share, with adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Nucor had posted net earnings of $1.64 per share, with an adjusted income of $1.73 per share.

Nucor, said: "Earnings in the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase across all three of our operating segments as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, with the largest increase in the steel mills segment. The expected increase in the steel mills segment earnings is due to higher average selling prices and volumes across all product groups."

In the steel products segment, the company anticipates a rise in earnings due to increased volumes and stable average realized pricing. The raw materials segment is also projected to record a slight rise in profit.

NUE was down by 0.04% at $161.09 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.