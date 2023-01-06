|
06.01.2023 21:00:00
Nucor Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) fourth quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on January 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
What:
Nucor's Fourth Quarter of 2022 Conference Call
When:
2:00 pm. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023
Where:
https://app.webinar.net/ZOnwodPoYBp or at http://wwwnucorcom
How:
Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above
Archive:
If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://wwwnucorcom
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-of-2022-conference-call-on-the-web-301715677.html
SOURCE Nucor Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nucor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nucor Corp.
|129,64
|1,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.