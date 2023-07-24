|
24.07.2023 15:00:00
Nucor Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter of 2023 Conference Call on the Web
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) second quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the internet on July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
What: Nucor's Second Quarter of 2023 Conference Call
When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Where: https://app.webinar.net/xOnwpJnpBKA or at https://nucor.com/
How: Log on to the web at either of the addresses above
Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-invites-you-to-join-its-second-quarter-of-2023-conference-call-on-the-web-301871519.html
SOURCE Nucor Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Nucor-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.23
|Ausblick: Nucor präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Nucor eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Nucor legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nucor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nucor Corp.
|150,25
|-1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.