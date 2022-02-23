|
23.02.2022 15:35:21
Nucor Promotes Steve Laxton To Succeed Retiring Jim Frias As CFO - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced Wednesday that Jim Frias, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President, plans to retire effective June 11, 2022, and will transition out of the role as of March 6, 2022.
Steve Laxton, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning, has been named his successor. Frias and Laxton will work together over the next several months to conduct a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.
Laxton, 51, began his career with Nucor in 2003 as General Manager of Business Development and was promoted to Vice President in 2014. Prior to joining Nucor, Laxton worked for Cinergy Corp., holding various positions including Director of Asset Management and Manager of Corporate Development. Prior to Cinergy, he held various financial roles with Ashland, Inc., North American Stainless and National City Bank.
Meanwhile, Frias, 65, joined Nucor in 1991 as Controller of Nucor Building Systems - Indiana. Over the years, he took on roles with increasing levels of responsibility, serving as Controller of Nucor Steel - Indiana and later as Corporate Controller. He was promoted to Vice President in 2006 and has served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President since January 2010.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nucor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nucor Corp.
|101,20
|-4,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls im Minus. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.