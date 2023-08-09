|
09.08.2023 14:59:00
Nucor Sets Its Gaze on 1 Vital Part of Its Business: Could This Be a Magnificent Buy Opportunity?
Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is an industry-leading steelmaker, utilizing a vertically integrated business model. That means it has scrap-metal operations, makes commodity steel, and uses its own steel to create fabricated products. That last segment has been increasingly important to the company's success, and long-term investors need to understand just how valuable it is.The first thing to understand about the steel industry is that it is highly cyclical. Demand tends to ebb and flow along with economic cycles. Steel is a commodity, so the prices that Nucor fetches for its steel can be highly volatile, leading to material swings on the top and bottom lines.Then there are the inputs into the steel process, which are also commodities (like scrap metal). So costs can be volatile, as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!